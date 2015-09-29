The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is the world’s largest and most prestigious wine competition judged by top wine experts from around the world. The DWWA is respected internationally as an unrivalled source of wine recommendations.

The Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) is dedicated to producers who are interested in the Asia market. The DAWA recruits key influencers in the Asia market for the judging panel and is Asia's most trusted wine competition.

