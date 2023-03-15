March releases Place de Bordeaux 2023

New vintages of renowned wines from France and beyond, including Italy, the US, Argentina, Chile, China, and Spain, are being launched this month via Bordeaux's famous distribution network.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the wines being released this March on the Place de Bordeaux this September.

Wines are listed in score order. Click on the winery name to go to the individual wine's page and click 'view' to expand the row revealing the tasting note.


""
Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
PromontoryNapa Valley2018100
Ceretto, Bricco RoccheBarolo201999
BorgognoBarolo (Cannubi)201199
Bibi Graetz, Balocchi di Colore No 1Toscana202099
Château LatourPauillac (1er Cru Classé)201598
Bibi Graetz, Balocchi di Colore No 8Toscana202098
Michele Chiarlo, Cerequio RiservaBarolo201697
Ceretto, BrunateBarolo201997
BorgognoBarolo (Liste)201297
Ceretto, Barolo Cannubi San LorenzoBarolo (San Lorenzo)201297
Boizel, Joyau de FranceChampagne200897
Bibi Graetz, Balocchi di Colore No 3Toscana202097
Castellare di Castellina, I Sodi di S. NiccolòToscana201996
OrnellaiaBolgheri Superiore202096
Viña Cobos, MalbecUco Valley & Lujan de Cuyo201896
Cathiard VineyardNapa Valley202096
Ao YunYunnan201996
Errazuriz, Viñedo ChadwickPuente Alto201196
Michele Chiarlo, CerequioBarolo201995
Romano Dal FornoAmarone della Valpolicella200895
Ornellaia, BiancoToscana202095
BorgognoBarolo (Liste)201495
BorgognoBarolo (Cannubi)201295
AcaiboSonoma County (Chalk Hill)201795
Errazuriz, Viñedo ChadwickPuente Alto201095
Ceretto, BernadotBarbaresco202094
LuceToscana202094
Tenuta di BisernoToscana202094
Château Latour, Les Forts de LatourPauillac201794
Romano Dal FornoAmarone della Valpolicella201794
BorgognoBarolo (Cannubi)200994
VIKCachapoal Valley (Millahue)201994
Errazuriz, Viñedo ChadwickPuente Alto200994
ParussoBarolo (Bussia)201993
Michele Chiarlo, FasetBarbaresco202093
Frescobaldi, Castelgiocondo Ripe al Convento RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201793
Poggio AnticoBrunello di Montalcino201893
Poggio Antico, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201793
ParussoBarolo (Mariondino)201992
Frescobaldi, CastelgiocondoBrunello di Montalcino201892
TalentiBrunello di Montalcino201892
Luce, Lux VitisToscana201992
AlmaRioja202092
Château Latour, PauillacPauillac201892
Romano Dal FornoValpolicella (Superiore)201792
Ornellaia, Poggio Alle Gazze Dell'OrnellaiaToscana202192
BorgognoBarolo (Liste)200992
ParussoBarolo (Mosconi)201991
Poggio AnticoRosso di Montalcino202190
Luce, LucenteToscana202090
Tenuta di Biserno, Il PinoToscana202190
Ornellaia, Le Serre Nuove Dell'OrnellaiaBolgheri202090
LuceBrunello di Montalcino201889