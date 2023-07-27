decanter best wine trips

Image credit: Travel Wild / Getty Images.

Welcome to Decanter’s 50 best wine trips

Decanter brings you its curated list of 50 travel must-dos for wine lovers, as featured in our August 2023 magazine issue.

We have been inspiring readers with wine travel ideas in print for nearly 50 years, and online for more than two decades. So whether you’re looking for last-minute inspiration, planning the trip of a lifetime or just dreaming, we are here to help.

We ranked every travel feature on Decanter.com according to popularity over the past year, and the list ranges from recent expert guides to archive classics. Below, you can view our full top 50 list. For the sake of simplicity, we’ve stuck to regional guides.

Best wine trips: the top 15

1. Tuscany: the wineries you shouldn't miss




Plan your dream food and wine tour in Tuscany...

2. Seven great Champagne houses to visit




Decanter Champagne correspondent Tom Hewson offers expert advice...

3. Top Napa and Sonoma wineries for tastings




This sun-kissed Spanish island offers plenty for wine lovers...

4. Bordeaux wine tour: travel secrets




Local travel experts offer you the inside track...

5. Lake Garda: a wine lover's guide




This scenic wonder is a paradise for food and wine lovers...

6. Sonoma guide: a perfect three-day itinerary




From delicious restaurants to great tasting rooms...

7. Montalcino: a food and wine lover's guide




Renowned for its world-class red wines and bucolic setting...

8. Wineries and vineyard stays in Southern Italy




Carla Capalbo shares her top wine destinations in the south...

9. Mallorca travel guide for wine lovers




This sun-kissed Spanish island offers plenty for wine lovers...

10. Top Champagne hotels off the beaten track




Stunning places to stay in Champagne country...

11. Burgundy: a wine lover's guide to Beaune




A great base for exploring Burgundy vineyards...

12. Exploring Puglia: a guide for wine lovers




A fantastic destination for those with a taste for Primitivo, and more...

13. Ten top winery hotels in Spain




Sarah Jane Evans MW recommends the best places to stay...

14. Algarve for wine lovers: beyond the beaches




This southern Portuguese hotspot has plenty to tempt wine lovers...

15. Top winery hotels near Florence




Fabulous winery accommodation within a stone’s throw of Florence...



Images are sourced from the original features, and credits appear within individual articles.

Images are sourced from original articles, and credits appear within individual articles.

For the top 15 wine trips featured above, image credits are as follows: 1. Luca Micheli / Unsplash; 2. www.champagne-drappier.com; 3. www.montelena.com; 4. Guillaume de Laubier; 5. Prisma by Dukas Presseagentur GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo (Lake Garda); 6. Rolf_52 / Alamy Stock Photo (Sonoma wine country); 7. N/A (Montalcino town); 8. Matteo Carassale (Capofaro Locanda); 9. N/A (Vinyes Mortitx vineyard); 10. Château d’Etoges; 11. Chris Mercer / Decanter; 12. zmphoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus (Puglia); 13. Living Allowed (Hacienda Zorita); 14. Juergen Schonnop / Alamy Stock Photo  (Praia da Marinha beach); 15. Fattoria Lavacchio.