Ultimate Tuscany: Top 10 wineries to visit

Tuscany is like a great bottle of wine; lovingly created and carefully aged. The longer you spend contemplating its rich hues, the better it gets.

It’s fitting that this region’s undulating hills house some of Italy’s best known appellations, including Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti Classico and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, as well as Vernaccia di san Gimignano and Carmignano.

Stay in the charming city of Florence, just a short drive from Chianti country, where you will find wineries with Michelin-starred restaurants, or set within luxurious resorts.

Then there are the coastal vineyards, and particularly the ‘Super Tuscan’ wineries around Bolgheri, where you can drive along streets lined with 400-year-old cypress trees. Alternatively, if you want to escape the tourists, you could try the Montecucco wine trail.

A Tuscan wine tour is not a five-minute tasting at a roadside wine bar. It’s an immersive experience into the region’s fabric and history, from the ruins of medieval churches to landscapes that inspired Leonardo da Vinci.

Food, naturally, is a big part of the wine tasting culture here, so expect to do some first-hand research on Tuscan wine and food pairings.

The 10 wineries on the following page are those that we feel offer the most enjoyable Tuscan experience; a perfect guide to take with you on your next trip.

Be sure to contact wineries ahead of any visits and check on the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

Getting to Tuscany and where to stay