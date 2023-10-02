Napa Valley Cabernet 2020

After what turned out to be a difficult and traumatic growing season across California, those who were able to make Napa Valley Cabernets managed to produce many high-quality wines, albeit often in small quantities. Decanter’s Napa correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi reviewed the growing season and delivered more than 140 tasting notes and scores - 34 from across the valley’s appellations he rated 95 or above – including three at 99 points.

NAPA VALLEY CABERNET 2020 SCORE TABLE: TOP-SCORING WINES

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 57 wines all with 94 points or above.

Napa Valley 2020 AVAs