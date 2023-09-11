NAPA VALLEY CABERNET 2020 SCORE TABLE

Considering the challenging vintage that resulted in half the usual crop for the region, Jonathan Cristaldi was able to taste 140 Napa Valley Cabernet 2020 wines and has given his given his full verdict on the vintage now in bottle.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 57 wines wines that scored 94 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Region Score Notes
Harlan Estate, OakvilleNapa Valley202099
Screaming EagleNapa Valley202099
Spottswoode, St HelenaNapa Valley202099
Paul Hobbs, Beckstoffer Dr. Crane VineyardNapa Valley202098
Quintessa, RutherfordNapa Valley202098
Cathiard VineyardNapa Valley202097
Corison, Kronos Vineyard, St HelenaNapa Valley202097
DVO, Napa Valley RedNapa Valley202097
Favia, CoombsvilleNapa Valley202097
Morlet Family Vineyards, St HelenaNapa Valley202097
Morlet Family Vineyards, Coeur de Vallée, OakvilleNapa Valley202097
Paul Hobbs, Nathan Coombs Estate, CoombsvilleNapa Valley202097
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, FAY, Stags Leap DistrictNapa Valley202097
Morisoli Vineyard, RutherfordNapa Valley202097
B Cellars, Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper VineyardNapa Valley202096
Corison, St HelenaNapa Valley202096
Corison, Sunbasket Vineyard, St HelenaNapa Valley202096
Fisher Vineyards, CameronNapa Valley202096
Harbison, 3 Blocks, OakvilleNapa Valley202096
Kanpai Wines, Hi No Tori, OakvilleNapa Valley202096
Morlet Family Wines, Passionnément, OakvilleNapa Valley202096
Paul Hobbs, Beckstoffer Las Piedras VineyardNapa Valley202096
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, SLV, Stags Leap DistrictNapa Valley202096
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, CASK 23, Stags Leap DistrictNapa Valley202096
Wappo Hill, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202096
Vine Hill Ranch, VHR, OakvilleNapa Valley202095
B Cellars, OakvilleNapa Valley202095
Beringer, Private ReserveNapa Valley202095
Clos Pegase, Block 7, St HelenaNapa Valley202095
Gallica, St HelenaNapa Valley202095
Monticello Vineyards, Monticello EstateNapa Valley202095
Pride Mountain Vineyards, Vintner Select Cuvee, Napa Valley202095
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Artemis, Stags Leap DistrictNapa Valley202095
The Setting, OakvilleNapa Valley202095
AriettaNapa Valley202094
Arkenstone Godward Cabernet Sauvignon, RutherfordNapa Valley202094
Beaulieu Vineyard, Rutherford ReserveNapa Valley202094
Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour Private Reserve, RutherfordNapa Valley202094
Black Stallion, Collector Edition, RutherfordNapa Valley202094
Black Stallion, Gaspare Vineyard, OakvilleNapa Valley202094
Crosby Roamann, Harmony School VineyardNapa Valley202094
Dalla Valle Vineyards, OakvilleNapa Valley202094
Davies Vineyards, J. Davies Estate, Diamond MountainNapa Valley202094
Fisher Vineyards, Coach Insignia, Napa Valley202094
Frog's Leap, RutherfordNapa Valley202094
Grgich Hills Estate, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley202094
Groth, Oakcross Proprietary Red, OakvilleNapa Valley202094
Heimark Vineyard, CalistogaNapa Valley202094
Inglenook, Rubicon, RutherfordNapa Valley202094
Paul Hobbs, CoombsvilleNapa Valley202094
Salvestrin, Dr Crane Vineyard, St HelenaNapa Valley202094
Seven Apart, ExpeditionNapa Valley202094
Spottswoode, LyndenhurstNapa Valley202094
Stags' Leap, The Leap, Stags Leap DistrictNapa Valley202094
Sullivan Rutherford Estate, J.O. Sullivan Founder's Reserve, RutherfordNapa Valley202094
Whitehall Lane, Leonardini EstateNapa Valley202094
Whitehall Lane, Millennium MM Vineyard, RutherfordNapa Valley202094

See also

Napa Cabernet 2020: Vintage report and top recommendations