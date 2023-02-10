Decanter updates Know Your Wine learning app for iOS and Android

Updates and some new additions have been made to the Decanter Know Your Wine learning app, which is available for download on both iOS (iPhone) and Android operating systems.

Launched in 2018 in partnership with learning specialist Feed Your Elephant, the Know Your Wine app has received strong reviews and is intended to be a helpful additional resource for wine lovers and students of wine around the world.

The latest version of the app includes updates to content to ensure data and statistics are as accurate as possible.

Other elements include a development to the quiz feature that allows people to ‘quiz’ by a particular subject area, such as ‘Burgundy’ or ‘Australia’. Quiz scores have also been simplified to help make the numbers easier to interpret, while a progress wheel has been added to the app’s home screen.

How does the Decanter Know Your Wine learning app work?

Know Your Wine has been created to help you explore the many fascinating parts of the wine world. It includes modules on major vineyard regions and delves into the key aspects of growing grapes, producing wine in the cellar, and how different styles taste in the glass.

But it’s not a quiz app, as such. Know Your Wine harnesses a micro-learning approach. It draws on the concept of ‘spacing’, or what some have called ‘spaced repetition’, to deliver learning material in highly efficient short bursts.

This approach is centred around a learner using the app little and often, and progressing through a series of stages, in order to prevent cramming.

In the modules, the app asks you to guess the answer and then see if you’re correct before moving on. Working through the questions can then unlock a quiz.

If you’re new to the Decanter Know Your Wine app then we encourage you to give it a try on either IOS or Android. If you already have the app, then we thank you for downloading it and hope you continue to enjoy it.

Since Decanter magazine was founded in 1975, we have been committed to helping readers explore their passion for wine and to get the most out of all the exciting styles that the wine world has to offer.

The app sits alongside a wide range of learning material in the magazine and on Decanter.com, from our ask Decanter and Tasting Notes Decoded archives to regular food and wine pairing advice, as well as regular features.

