Chapel Down wins big at WineGB Awards

The Kent-based producer continues to rack up major accolades, as Chapel Down Rosé landed a prestigious ‘Best in Show’ award at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) this year.

Chapel Down Kit’s Coty Coeur de Cuvée 2016 was the big winner at the WineGB Awards, held at Drapers Hall in London on Friday evening. It was named Top Sparkling Wine and Best Prestige Cuvée, before clinching the Supreme Champion award.

Meanwhile, Chapel Down Kit’s Coty Chardonnay 2021 was named Best Chardonnay and Best Sustainable Wine. It also shared the award for Top Still Wine with Vagabond Wines Solena NV.

Finally, Chapel Down took home the regional trophy for the South East of England, taking its tally to seven awards on the night.

Upon receiving the Supreme Champion trophy, head winemaker Josh Donaghay-Spire said: ‘When we planted Kit’s Coty vineyard, we only dreamed of the quality it could produce and revealing this has been one of the joys of being a part of the birth of a brand new wine region.

‘This accolade is a testament to the Kent Downs and the team at Chapel Down, who maximise the potential of this amazing terroir through their hard work and dedication.’

Fellow Kent producers Simpsons’ Wine Estate and Westwell Wine Estate also picked up trophies. Simpsons’ won Best Still Rosé for its Railway Hill Rosé 2023, while Westwell secured the Best Innovative Sparkling award for its Pinot Meunier MV.

Vagabond Wines, an urban winery in London, won three awards after impressing the judges with its Solena NV Ortega, which comprises 60% from the 2022 vintage and 40% reserve wine from a solera system.

That wine won the Best Innovative Still Wine award and shared the Top Still Wine with Chapel Down. Vagabond, which is renowned for its wine bars in London, also won the Best Boutique Producer trophy.

Langham Wine Estate in Dorset was another big winner on the night. Its Corallian Classic Cuvée NV was named Best NV/MV Classic Cuvée, while its Pinot Noir 2019 won Best Blanc de Noirs and the Wessex Trophy, and its Blanc de Blancs NV contributed to it being awarded Best Estate Winery.

Wines from 13 different counties won trophies at the WineGB Awards, following a rigorous blind tasting process.

Susie Barrie MW, co-chair of the judging panel, said: ‘I can’t recall us ever having such a diverse selection of WineGB trophy winners as we have this year, and I don’t just mean the fact that they come from 13 different counties.

‘The range of grape varieties and winemaking styles included on the trophy list is testament to just how curious, ambitious and increasingly accomplished the UK’s winemakers are.

‘With everything from skin contact wines, to those produced from a solera system, to some of the UK’s finest, long-aged traditional method sparklers, these wines really do run the gamut and give a terrific snapshot of what the UK has to offer at the very top level.’

The other winners of the WineGB Awards 2024

Best Red Pinot Noir – Ashling Park Estate Selection Pinot Noir 2022, West Sussex

Best Still Bacchus – Wraxall Vineyard Bacchus Reserve 2022, Somerset

Best Single Varietal White – Dunesforde Vineyard Still Pinot Gris 2022, North Yorkshire

Best Vintage Classic Cuvée – Domaine Hugo, Hugo 2020, Wiltshire

Best Blanc de Blancs – shared by Harrow & Hope Blanc de Blancs 2018, Buckinghamshire, and Woodchester Valley Blanc de Blancs 2018, Gloucestershire

Best Aged Vintage Sparkling – Wiston Estate Library Collection Blanc de Blancs 2010, West Sussex

Best Sparkling Rosé – Winding Wood Brut Rosé 2020, Berkshire

Best Contract Producer – Wiston Estate

Best Newcomer – Two Beacons Vineyard

