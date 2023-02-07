Decanter Wine Club: now even better

This month marks a year since we launched the Decanter Wine Club in partnership with Wine Access. So to celebrate this milestone, we’ve taken a fresh look at our approach to ensure we’re giving our members both the best wines and the best value subscription.

We started the Club with a choice of two offerings, but after feedback from our members we’ve decided to amalgamate the best of both into one ultimate package.

We will still deliver six bottles every three months, but now it’ll be a carefully chosen mix of excellent everyday bottles with more cellar-worthy or special-occasion bottles. These are the bottles that have wowed judges in recent panel tastings and that you won’t easily get your hands on elsewhere.

Take this month’s launch box for example, we have no less than four Platinum-awarded bottles, two of which are Best in Show winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Members will have access to our judges’ thoughts on each wine, the tasting notes and a snippet of interesting trivia. Plus, for those eager to make the most of each box, you’ll have the option to taste along with Master of Wine, Vanessa Cronlin.

Members can also repurchase their favourite bottles at a discounted rate via the Wine Access store.

Subscribe to the Decanter Wine Club today for top-scoring bottles, as rated and reviewed by our panel of experts and the Wine Access team.