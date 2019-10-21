Decanter Premium Subscription - FAQs

Paying for Decanter Premium

How much does Decanter Premium cost?

There are a variety of payment plans available to you:

– Monthly subscription: £10 / €11 /$12

– Yearly subscription: £75 / €85 / $100

– Two year subscription: $185

How can I pay for Decanter Premium?

We accept:

How do I use my discount code?

If you have been sent a discount code, please follow the below instructions:

1. In the top right hand corner of the site, click on “Join”

2. Pick the subscription option according to the discount code/offer you have received

3. Enter your name, email address and password, these will act as your log in details to Decanter Premium, then click “Join”

4. On the payment screen, enter the code you have been given into the box and click “Apply”

5. Fill out your credit card details and press “Complete Purchase”

6. The subscription term is set to roll over; if you don’t want this to happen, don’t worry – it’s very easy to change it. Once you have signed up, log into your account. Click “My Account” in the top right hand side of the screen. Go to your subscription and click the toggle so it does not auto renew

Managing Your Plan

Where can I see my plan and price?

To see details about your current subscription plan simply log into your account then select “My account” on the top right hand side.

How do I update my payment information?

To update your payment method first log in to your account then select “My account” on the top right hand side. Next, select the “Payment Methods” tab, here you can delete, add and update your payment details. Select “Save changes” to ensure your updates pull through.

How can I get an invoice for my Premium subscription?

To get an invoice for your purchase simply email support@decanter.com quoting your subscriber number. How do I cancel my subscription to Decanter Premium?

Your subscription is automatically set to roll over; if you don’t want this to happen, don’t worry – it’s very easy to change it. Once you have signed up, log into your account. Click “My Account” in the top right hand side of the screen. Go to your subscription and click the toggle so it does not auto renew. If you wish to cancel your subscription before it is due to end send an email to support@decanter.com

How can I change my password?

If you are looking to update your password simply login as usual then click on “My account” on the top right hand side. Next, go to “Profile” and click “Change password”. Fill in the boxes with your current password followed by the password you would like to update it to then select the “Save changes” button. You can now log in using your new password.

How can I change my email address?

To update the email address your Premium subscription is linked to login in as usual then click on My account” on the top right hand side. Next, go to “Profile” and click into the “Email” box where your current email address is. Update the email address in this box then select the “Save changes” button.

For all other queries please contact support@decanter.com

