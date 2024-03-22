Right Bank Bordeaux 2021 in bottle top wines score table

After tasting more than 450 Bordeaux 2021 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 144 Right Bank Bordeaux wines all with 90 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202197
Château AusoneSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202196
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202196
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202196
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202196
Château BeauséjourSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202196
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202196
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202196
Château La ConseillantePomerol202196
Château Le PinPomerol202196
Château LafleurPomerol202196
Château TrotanoyPomerol202196
Clos du ClocherPomerol202196
Vieux Château CertanPomerol202196
Les Perrières de LafleurBordeaux Supérieur202195
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202195
Château la GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202195
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202195
Le DômeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202195
Château Bélair-MonangePomerol202195
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol202195
Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de LafleurPomerol202195
Château ClinetPomerol202195
Château Petit-VillagePomerol202195
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Supérieur202194
L'IfSt-Émilion202194
Château la GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château Larcis DucasseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château Fleur CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château la DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château Figeac, Petit FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202194
Château Guillot ClauzelPomerol202194
Château HosannaPomerol202194
Vieux Château Certan, La GravettePomerol202194
Château Bellefont-BelcierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château BerliquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château de PressacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château LaroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château LassègueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château VillemaurineSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Clos des JacobinsSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château Angélus, Carillon d'AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château Croix de LabrieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château de MillerySt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château Pavie, Aromes de PavieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château Troplong Mondot, MondotSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Clos DubreuilSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château de La DauphineFronsac202193
Château BeauregardPomerol202193
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol202193
Château MontvielPomerol202193
Château RougetPomerol202193
Enclos TourmalinePomerol202193
Château AlcéeCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202192
Château Joanin BécotCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202192
Château MontlandrieCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202192
Clos du MilieuCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202192
Clos LunellesCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202192
Château CorbinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château de FerrandSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château FombraugeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Grand Corbin DespagneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Grand MayneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château La CommanderieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château La SerreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Le ChateletSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Pavie DecesseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Peby FaugèresSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Petit Faurie de SoutardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château SansonnetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Clos St-MartinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202192
Château Ausone, La Chapelle d'AusoneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Bellevue MondotteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit ChevalSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château La ClotteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Quinault L'EnclosSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Château Tour St ChristopheSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
MazeratSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Simon Blanchard, GuitardSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202192
Château FontenilFronsac202192
Château George 7Fronsac202192
Château Les Trois CroixFronsac202192
Château BonalguePomerol202192
Château BourgneufPomerol202192
Château Certan de MayPomerol202192
Château de SalesPomerol202192
Château FayatPomerol202192
Château Feytit-ClinetPomerol202192
Château GazinPomerol202192
Château La ClemencePomerol202192
Château Le Bon PasteurPomerol202192
Château le Bon PasteurPomerol202192
Château Porte ChicPomerol202192
Château Sainte-MariePomerol202192
Clos de la Vieille EglisePomerol202192
Clos du Beau-PèrePomerol202192
Château Ad Francos, Réserve Ad AeternamFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202191
Château MarsauFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202191
Château Balestard La TonnelleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château ChauvinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château Clos de SarpeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château Côte de BaleauSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château DassaultSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château Faurie de SouchardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château FonplégadeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château Franc MayneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château le PrieuréSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château Les Grandes MuraillesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château SoutardSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202191
Château La Fleur PourretSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202191
Château LaforgeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202191
Château La CabannePomerol202191
Château La Croix de GayPomerol202191
Château La ViolettePomerol202191
Château Monregard la CroixPomerol202191
Château PierhemPomerol202191
Château Vray Croix de GayPomerol202191
Clos BeauregardPomerol202191
Château Angélus, Tempo202190
Château Canon PécresseCanon-Fronsac202190
Château Ad FrancosCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202190
Chateau La Croix LartigueCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux202190
Château DestieuxSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château Grand CorbinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château La Tour FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château LarmandeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château LarozeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château MonbousquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202190
Château Angélus, No.3St-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château BadetteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château Grand Barrail Lamarzelle FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château PuyblanquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Château SaintaymeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202190
Domaine Baudon, Cuvée Terres BlanchesSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)202190
Château Clarisse, Vieilles VignesSt-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion)202190
Château ClarisseSt-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion)202190
Château des LauretsSt-Émilion (Puisseguin-St-Émilion)202190
Château PuygueraudFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202190
Château La Fleur de BoüardLalande-de-Pomerol202190
Château Le GayPomerol202190
Château La PatachePomerol202190
Château Tour MailletPomerol202190
Clos Vieux TailleferPomerol202190

See also

Bordeaux 2021 in bottle: Overview and top-scoring wines