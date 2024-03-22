Bordeaux 2021 in bottle top wines score table

After tasting more than 450 Bordeaux 2021 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 133 top-scorin Bordeaux wines all with 93 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202197
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202197
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)202197
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202197
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202197
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202197
Château Margaux, Pavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc202196
Les Champs Libres, BlancBordeaux Blanc202196
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, BlancPessac-Léognan202196
Château La ConseillantePomerol202196
Château Le PinPomerol202196
Château AusoneSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202196
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202196
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202196
Château BeauséjourSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202196
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202196
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202196
Château LafleurPomerol202196
Château LatourPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202196
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202196
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202196
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202196
Château TrotanoyPomerol202196
Clos du ClocherPomerol202196
Vieux Château CertanPomerol202196
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202196
Château Grand Village, BlancBordeaux Blanc202195
Les Perrières de LafleurBordeaux Supérieur202195
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202195
Domaine de Chevalier, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château Bélair-MonangePomerol202195
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol202195
Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de LafleurPomerol202195
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202195
Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)202195
Château de FarguesSauternes202195
Clos Haut-PeyragueySauternes (1er Cru Classé)202195
Château ClinetPomerol202195
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château la GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202195
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202195
Château Petit-VillagePomerol202195
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Le DômeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202195
Château Cos d'Estournel, BlancBordeaux Blanc202194
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Supérieur202194
Château Palmer, Alter EgoMargaux202194
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Cantenac BrownMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202194
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Mouton Rothschild, Petit-MoutonPauillac202194
Château Duhart-MilonPauillac (4ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Clerc MilonPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202194
Château d'ArmailhacPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202194
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202194
Château Pape Clément, BlancPessac-Léognan202194
Château Couhins-Lurton, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Malartic-Lagravière, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Guillot ClauzelPomerol202194
Château HosannaPomerol202194
Vieux Château Certan, La GravettePomerol202194
L'IfSt-Émilion202194
Château la GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château Larcis DucasseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château Figeac, Petit FigeacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202194
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Doisy-DaëneBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Bastor-LamontagneSauternes202194
Château de Rayne VigneauSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202194
Château BelgraveHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Cantenac BrownMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Fleur CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château la DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château Léoville BartonSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit Cheval BlancBordeaux Blanc202193
Château Duhart-Milon, BlancBordeaux Blanc202193
Château de La DauphineFronsac202193
Château de Chantegrive, Cuvée CarolineGraves202193
Château AngludetMargaux202193
Château Margaux, Pavillon RougeMargaux202193
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château KirwanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Marquis de TermeMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Prieuré-LichineMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202193
Château DauzacMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château du TertreMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades de LafitePauillac202193
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Larrivet Haut-Brion, Blanc, ,Pessac-Léognan202193
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte BlancPessac-Léognan202193
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan202193
Château Latour-Martillac, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château Olivier, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château BeauregardPomerol202193
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol202193
Château MontvielPomerol202193
Château RougetPomerol202193
Enclos TourmalinePomerol202193
Château LagrangeSaint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Langoa BartonSaint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Bellefont-BelcierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château BerliquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château de PressacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château LaroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château LassègueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château VillemaurineSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Clos des JacobinsSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château Angélus, Carillon d'AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château Croix de LabrieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château de MillerySt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château Pavie, Aromes de PavieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château Troplong Mondot, MondotSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Clos DubreuilSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château Phélan SégurSt-Estèphe202193
Château Cos LaborySt-Estèphe (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château TalbotSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202193

