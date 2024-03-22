Bordeaux 2021 whites in bottle top wines score table

After tasting more than 450 Bordeaux 2021 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 35 dry white and sweet Bordeaux wines.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Margaux, Pavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc202196
Les Champs Libres, BlancBordeaux Blanc202196
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, BlancPessac-Léognan202196
Château Grand Village, BlancBordeaux Blanc202195
Château Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202195
Domaine de Chevalier, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château Cos d'Estournel, BlancBordeaux Blanc202194
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202194
Château Pape Clément, BlancPessac-Léognan202194
Château Couhins-Lurton, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Malartic-Lagravière, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit Cheval BlancBordeaux Blanc202193
Château Duhart-Milon, BlancBordeaux Blanc202193
Château de Chantegrive, Cuvée CarolineGraves202193
Château Larrivet Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202193
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte BlancPessac-Léognan202193
Château Latour-Martillac, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château Olivier, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château Prieuré-Lichine, Le Blanc de Prieure LichineBordeaux Blanc202192
Château Haut-Brion, Le Clarence de Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202192
Château La Garde, BlancPessac-Léognan202192
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de Smith BlancPessac-Léognan202192
Château Couhins, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202192
Clos des Lune, Lune d'ArgentBordeaux Blanc202191
Château Brown, BlancPessac-Léognan202191
Château Haut-Brion, Le ClartePessac-Léognan202191
Château Carbonnieux, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202191
Château Fourcas Hosten, BlancBordeaux Blanc202190
Château Ferran, BlancPessac-Léognan202189
Château Bouscaut, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202189
Château Cos d'Estournel, Les Pagodes de Cos BlancBordeaux Blanc202188
Château de Fargues,Sauternes202195
Clos Haut-PeyragueySauternes (1er Cru Classé)202195
Château Doisy-DaëneBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Bastor-LamontagneSauternes202194
Château de Rayne VigneauSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202194

See also

Bordeaux 2021 in bottle: Overview and top-scoring wines