Left Bank Bordeaux 2020

After tasting more than 900 Bordeaux 2020 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 76 Left Bank Bordeaux wines all with 95 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan2020100
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)2020100
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202099
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202099
Château LatourPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202099
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)202099
Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Lynch-BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202098
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202098
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202098
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202098
Château BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Duhart-MilonPauillac (4ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Haut-Bages LibéralPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Haut-BaillyPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202097
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)202097
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Pontet-CanetPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202097
Château Haut-BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202096
Château BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202096
Château BeychevelleSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202096
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202096
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac202096
Château Haut-Bages LibéralPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202096
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202096
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202096
Château Pontet-CanetPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202096
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202096
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan202096
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202096
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202095
Château Clerc MilonPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202095
Château CouhinsPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202095
Château Couhins-LurtonBlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202095
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202095
Château Haut-BrionBlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202095
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202095
Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades de LafitePauillac202095
Château Léoville BartonSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202095
Château Pape ClémentPessac-Léognan202095
Château Pichon Baron, Les Griffons de Pichon BaronPauillac202095
Domaine de ChevalierBlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202095
Château ArnauldHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202094
Château Cantenac BrownMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202094
Château Couhins-LurtonPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202094
Château d'ArmailhacPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202094
Château DesmirailMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202094
Château Durfort-VivensMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202094
Château FerrièreMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202094
Château GloriaSt-Julien202094
Château KirwanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202094
Château Lafite RothschildAnseillanPauillac202094
Château LagrangeSt-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202094
Château LatourLes Forts de LatourPauillac202094
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C de CarmesPessac-Léognan202094
Château Lynch-MoussasPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202094
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202094
Château Malartic-Lagravière, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202094
Château MargauxPavillon RougeMargaux202094
Château Marquis de TermeMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202094
Château Mouton Rothschild, Petit MoutonPauillac202094
Château PalmerAlter EgoMargaux202094
Château Pape ClémentBlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202094
Château PédesclauxPauillac202094
Château Phélan SégurSt-Estèphe202094
Château Prieuré-LichineMargaux202094
Château Saint-PierreSt-Julien202094
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de SmithPessac-Léognan202094
Château TalbotSt-Julien202094
Domaine de la SolitudePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202094

