DWWA Regional Chair for Southern Italy: Andy Howard MW

Andy Howard MW is Regional Chair for Southern Italy at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Andy Howard MW

Andy Howard MW became a MW in 2011 and runs his own consultancy business, Vinetrades Ltd, which focuses on education, judging, investment and sourcing. Howard previously worked for Marks & Spencer as a buyer for over 30 years and was responsible as wine buyer for Burgundy, Bordeaux, Loire, Champagne, Italy, North and South America, South Africa, England, Port and Sherry.

Although his key areas of expertise are Burgundy and Italy, he also has great respect for the wines of South America and South Africa, as well as a keen interest in the wines from South West France

Howard is a frequent contributor to Decanter and writes a regular column on the UK wine retail trade for JancisRobinson.com.

