DWWA Regional Chair Australia: Anthony Rose

Anthony Rose is joint Regional Chair for Australia with Huon Hooke at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Anthony Rose

Anthony Rose is a wine and sake critic who contributes to Decanter, and the FT How To Spend It online, among other titles. He is the author of Sake and the Wines of Japan and teaches a sake consumer course at Sake No Hana. He is currently writing Fizz, Champagne and Sparkling Wines of the world.

He has won a number of awards, among them three Glenfiddich Wine Writer of the Year Awards and a Louis Roederer International Wine Columnist of the Year Award.

Rose is a founding member of The Wine Gang. His writing can be found on his website anthonyrose.com

Follow Anthony on Twitter @anthonyrosewine