DWWA Regional Chair for Portugal: Sarah Ahmed

Sarah Ahmed is the Regional Chair for Portugal at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Sarah Ahmed

Ahmed is a London based wine writer, educator and judge. She was awarded the Wine & Spirit Education Trust’s Vintners Cup in 2003, the Portuguese Annual Wine Awards’ Wine Writer of the Year 2009, and was shortlisted for the International Wine & Spirit Competition Communicator of the Year in 2009 and 2010.

In addition to publishing thewinedetective.co.uk, Ahmed has contributed on Portugal, Port and Madeira to Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book and on Portugal to the fourth edition of Jancis Robinson MW’s The Oxford Companion to Wine.

She also consulted on Portugal and Australia for the 7th and 8th editions of The World Atlas of Wine. She writes a monthly column for Revista de Vinhos, Portugal’s leading wine magazine. In 2013, she was made a Cavaleiro of the Confraria do Vinho do Porto for her commitment and contribution to Port.

