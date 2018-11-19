DWWA Regional Chair for Loire: Jim Budd

Jim Budd is Regional Chair for the Loire at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Jim Budd moved from education to wine in 1988, and has written for Decanter since 1989. He is the former editor (1991-2015) of Circle Update, the newsletter of the Circle of Wine Writers, writes the award-winning Jim’s Loire and is one of the five members of the Les 5 du Vin blog.

Budd exposes the dangers of drinks investment on his award-winning website investdrinks.org, and complementary blog. He also contributes to Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book, Wine Behind the Label and Maureen Downey’s website WineFraud.com.

Budd is also a keen photographer, especially in the Loire.

Budd was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

