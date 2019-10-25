How to pick the best Sancerre wine

Originally written for Decanter magazine in 2007 and updated in 2019.

Sancerre is easily the most spectacular – and largest –vineyard in the Loire. The steep rolling countryside with its arc of vineyards around the dominating hill of Sancerre is unique to the region. With one or two exceptions, vineyards elsewhere in the Loire are gently sloping. The area is justly famous for its aromatic Sauvignons, but is also capable of some delicious reds from Pinot Noir.

The best Sancerre wines:

