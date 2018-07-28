Top Loire Cabernet Franc: Panel tasting results

Cabernet Franc from the Loire is often good value and doesn't only come in a light, fruity style. Read this report on 53 wines tasted by our three-strong expert panel, including tasting notes and ratings...

53 wines tasted with four rated Outstanding

The panel tasters were: Jim Budd, Chris Kissack and Ben Llewelyn

The ‘other’ Cabernet finds its home in a small stretch of the Loire Valley, and given the right conditions it produces distinctive, terroir-driven reds, as Jim Budd reports…

Along with neighbouring Saumur-Champigny – which isn’t included in this panel tasting – the three appellations of Chinon, Bourgueil and St-Nicolas de Bourgueil form the world’s largest concentration of high-quality Cabernet Franc. It’s also the Loire’s most significant area for red wine, clustered at the western end of Touraine.

This article appears in the September 2018 issue of Decanter magazine, on general sale from 1 August, but is available online exclusively to Premium members.

