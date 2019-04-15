DWWA judge profile: Michaela Morris

Michaela Morris is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Michaela Morris

Michaela Morris is an international wine writer, educator, judge and speaker based in Vancouver, Canada, with frequent engagements in Italy.

Besides writing for several Canadian publications including Taste and Quench, Michaela contributes to Meininger’s Wine Business International and Decanter online and print magazines.

She was one of the first certified Italian Wine Experts through the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) in 2015 and co-created the curriculum for VIA’s Italian Wine Maestro course. Michaela also holds the Wine & Spirit Education Trust’s (WSET) Diploma and is currently a 2nd stage student of the Institute of Masters of Wine.

With 20 years’ experience in the wine industry, Michaela has worked as an importer, ran the Bordeaux en primeur campaign for a private retailer and co-owned her own company offering private and public wine tastings, as well as cellar management for collectors.

Follow Michaela on Twitter: @MichaelaWine