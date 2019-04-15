DWWA judge profile: Michaela Morris

Michaela Morris is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)
Michaela Morris
Michaela Morris is an international wine writer, educator, judge and speaker based in Vancouver, Canada, with frequent engagements in Italy.
Besides writing for several Canadian publications including Taste and Quench, Michaela contributes to Meininger’s Wine Business International and Decanter online and print magazines.
Follow Michaela on Twitter: @MichaelaWine