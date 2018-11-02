DWWA Regional Chair for Piedmont: Stephen Brook

Stephen Brook is the Regional Chair for Piedmont at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Stephen Brook

Stephen Brook has been a contributing editor to Decanter since 1996 and has won a clutch of awards for his writing on wine.

The author of almost 30 books, his works include The Complete Bordeaux, now the definitive study of the region and in its third edition, and The Wines of California, which won three awards.

His most recently published book is The Wines of Austria. Brook also fully revised the last two editions of Hugh Johnson’s Wine Companion, and he writes for magazines in many countries.

Follow Stephen on Twitter at @StephenPBrook or visit his website