DWWA Regional Chair for North, Central & Eastern Europe: Beth Willard

Beth Willard is joint chair for North, Central & Eastern Europe with Caroline Gilby MW at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Beth Willard

Australian born and bred, Beth Willard fell into wine through a love of languages and travel. She started her wine career in events and promotions at Kamberra, Hardy’s Canberra winery, then worked for Capital Wines, a small family producer.

Making the move to Europe, Willard spent a year working at the Syndicat des Vins de Bordeaux before transferring into buying.

Currently Buying Manager for Direct Wines in the UK, her specialities and passions are Spain and Eastern Europe.