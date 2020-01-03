DWWA Regional Chair for Argentina: Paz Levinson

Paz Levinson is Regional Chair for Argentina at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Paz Levinson is Executive Head Sommelier at Maison Pic in Paris. Also a consultant for restaurants and an educator for a number of organisations such as Wines of Argentina, in 2015 she won the A.S.I. & APAS Best Sommelier of the Americas.

She then came 4th in the A.S.I. Best Sommelier in the World in Mendoza in 2016. She taught at the Centro Argentino de Vinos y Espirituosas (CAVE) for five years and achieved her professional sommelier diploma from CAVE in 2006.

At the same time, she completed a BA in literature, and she became the first Argentinean to pass the Court of Master Sommeliers’ Advanced Sommelier certificate.

Levinson was named Best Sommelier of Argentina 2010 and 2014, and has written for a number of magazines and sites including, GuildSomm.

