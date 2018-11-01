DWWA Regional Chair for Alsace: Thierry Meyer

Thierry Meyer is the Regional Chair for Alsace at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Thierry Meyer

Alsace born and bred, Thierry Meyer began writing about wine in 1999, sharing tasting notes and insights into the wines of Alsace online. In 2001, he started his signature dinner series, dedicated to pairing Alsace wines with fine food.

He then founded L’Oenothèque Alsace society in 2006 and launched www.oenoalsace.com, one of the most comprehensive websites dedicated to the region’s wines.

At the same time Meyer launched a programme of masterclasses and dinners with Alsace wines. From 2007 to 2011, Meyer was a contributing editor to the Bettane + Desseauve Guide des Vins. In 2014 he took responsibility for the new Alsace Master-level education programme for the Wine Scholar Guild.

Meyer was first a DWWA judge in 2013.

Follow Thierry on Twitter at @oenoalsace.