DWWA Regional Chair for the Rhône: Matt Walls

Matt Walls is Regional Chair for the Rhône at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Matt Walls

Matt Walls is an award-winning freelance wine writer and consultant, contributing regular articles to various print and online titles including Decanter, where he is a contributing editor. He publishes the blog mattwalls.co.uk, for which he was named the 2015 International Wine & Spirit Competition Blogger of the Year.

His first book on wine, Drink Me!, won Best Newcomer at the 2013 Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. In addition to writing, Walls advises restaurants on wine lists, hosts tastings and judges at food and wine competitions.

He was previously fine wine manager at UK importer Mentzendorff and set up, managed and bought wines for the flagship store of London’s The Sampler. He writes about all areas of wine, but specialises in the Rhône.

Follow Matt on Twitter @mattwallswine

See more 2019 Regional Chairs