Sarah Jane Evans MW

Sarah Jane Evans MW is a Co-Chair at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). For the 2017 DWWA, Co-Chairs will oversee all the Regional Chairs and judges and settle any discrepancies over scores and medals. The Co-Chairs will also taste flights of wines with each panel to check that all the panels are judging at the same level.

Evans is an award-winning journalist who began writing about wine (and food, restaurants, and chocolate) in the 1980s.

She started drinking Spanish wine – Sherry, to be specific – as a student of classics and social and political sciences at Cambridge University. This started her lifelong love affair with the country’s wines, food and culture, leading to her appointment as a member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros de Vino for services to Spanish wine.

In 2006 she became a Master of Wine, writing her dissertation on Sherry and winning the Robert Mondavi Winery Award.

A Past Chairman of the Institute of Masters of Wine, Evans divides her time between contributing to leading wine magazines and reference books, wine education and judging wines internationally.