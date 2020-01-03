DWWA Regional Chair for Australia: Justin Knock MW

Justin Knock MW is joint Regional Chair for Australia, alongside Huon Hooke, at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020.

Justin Knock MW

Australian national Justin Knock MW has lived in London for more than 12 years. He is a co-owner of Philglas & Swiggot, a renowned fine wine retailer in London, and runs The Purple Hand Wine Company, a wine consultancy business.

Justin holds degrees in food science and industrial chemistry and has worked for some of the wine industry’s biggest companies – as a winemaker and education manager for Treasury Wine Estates in Australia and Europe, and as a consultant for Encirc, a specialist glass manufacturer and UK packaging company.

He has made wine in Australia, France and Spain, and blended wine from South Africa, South America and California. Justin was most recently Director of the California Wine Institute in the UK.

He is married to Lenka Sedlackova MW, the first Czech Master of Wine.