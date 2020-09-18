DWWA judge profile: Lenka Sedlackova MW

Lenka Sedlackova MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.

Lenka Sedlackova MW

Lenka Sedlackova MW was born and raised in the Czech Republic but her love of languages took her to Germany and subsequently the UK, where she lives today.

Lenka’s interest in wine started over a decade ago at a wine tasting organised by London wine merchant Theatre of Wine, which resulted in a job. Today, Lenka manages agencies for UK’s oldest wine merchant, Berry Bros & Rudd. In her spare time, she writes for the Wine Monkeys blog, lectures about wine and judges at international wine competitions.

Lenka Sedlackova MW was first a DWWA judge in 2017.