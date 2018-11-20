DWWA Regional Chair for USA: James Tidwell MS

James Tidwell MS joins the DWWA team as Regional Chair for the USA & Central America at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2019

James Tidwell MS

James Tidwell MS will be joining the DWWA team as Regional Chair for the USA and Central America at the 2019 competition.

Tidwell is beverage manager at Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas and is co-founder of TEXSOM, the premiere sommelier education conference in the world.

He earned the Master Sommelier certification, alongside a number of other qualifications including the WSET Diploma, Certified Wine Educator, Certified Tea Specialist and Certified Sake Professional.

James has been nominated the past five years for a James Beard Foundation Award in the categories of Outstanding Wine Program 2011-2014 and Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional in 2015. He serves on the Board of Directors for a number of associations, including the Court of Master Sommeliers – Americas, the Guild of Sommeliers Education Foundation, and the Society of Wine Educators.