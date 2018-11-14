DWWA Regional Chair for the Mediterranean: Caro Maurer MW

Caro Maurer MW is Regional Chair for the Mediterranean at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Caro Maurer MW

Caro Maurer MW is a German wine writer based in Bonn, Germany, who divides her time between General-Anzeiger, the daily newspaper in Bonn, and two magazines, Der Feinschmecker and the German edition of Fine.

With a writing career spanning almost 30 years, her previous positions include working as a correspondent in New York and Los Angeles, as a staff editor for the German edition of Forbes magazine, and at Die Welt, a German daily national newspaper.

Maurer is also a wine educator, hosts educational tastings for international wine associations, consults for Edeka, Germany’s biggest supermarket chain and judges at international wine competitions.

Follow Caro on Twitter at @caromaurer

