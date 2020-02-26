DWWA judge profile: Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW

Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW

Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW is a dual Italian/Canadian citizen who left corporate life in Toronto moving to London to pursue her passion for wine.

Today she is a highly respected wine lecturer, having taught wine industry professionals since 2004 at the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET) in London. There, she is a consultant tutor, specializing in Italy, regions in France and the New World. She has authored articles on wines, wine regions and wine-related events in trade publications and WSET journals.

Michelle is a frequent guest wine expert at major wine shows and competitions including Decanter World Wine Awards and the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC).

Ulitising her specialist knowledge of wine regions, Michelle consults restaurants and wineries as well as acting as an ambassador for trade bodies.

Michelle joins DWWA as a judge for the first time in 2020.

