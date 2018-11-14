DWWA Regional Chair for Port & Madeira: Richard Mayson

Richard Mayson is the Regional Chair for Port & Madeira at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Richard Mayson

Richard Mayson’s interest in wine started at University when he completed a dissertation on the micro-climate of Douro vineyards. He began his career working for The Wine Society and was awarded the Vintner’s Company Scholarship in 1987 during his time there.

Now specialising in the wines of Iberia, especially fortified wines, he owned a vineyard in the Alto Alentejo, Portugal until 2017 . The author of five books, including Madeira: The Islands and their Wines, and Port and the Douro, Mayson also writes regularly for Decanter, contributes to The Oxford Companion to Wine and lectures for Leiths School of Food and Wine in London.

In 1999, he was made a Cavaleiro of the Confraria do Vinho do Porto in recognition of his services to the Port wine trade. He is currently series editor for the Infinite Ideas Classic Wine Library and writes at www.richardmayson.com.

He is also Pro-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield.

Follow Richard on Twitter at @richardmayson