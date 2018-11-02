DWWA Regional Chair for Languedoc-Roussillon: Justin Howard-Sneyd MW

Justin Howard-Sneyd MW is joint Regional Chair for Languedoc-Roussillon with James Lawther MW at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Justin Howard-Sneyd MW’s career in the wine trade began in retail, running education courses and working six vintages in South Africa, Hungary, Romania and France.

He then settled down in England to become a buyer for Safeway supermarkets, and became a Master of Wine in 1999, winning the Tim Derrouet Award as the outstanding student of his year.

A year later, Howard-Sneyd joined Sainsbury’s where he was a buyer until 2005, when he moved to Waitrose to head up its wine team for five years. Howard-Sneyd is now global wine consultant to Direct Wines and founder of The Hive Wine Consulting.

In addition to his day job, he and his family make 4,000 bottles a year of Domaine of the Bee, a blend of Grenache and Carignan from Roussillon.

