DWWA Regional Chair for Provence: Rod Smith MW

Rod Smith MW is the Regional Chair for Provence at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Rod Smith MW

Rod Smith MW is a wine educator, marketer and salesman, based in the South of France. He is the director of the Riviera Wine Academy and previously worked for Vins Sans Frontières, wine supplier to the super-yacht industry in the South of France, and a variety of fine wine importers and retailers in the UK.

An increasing love of wine won the day, however, and Smith’s career has seen him work for Seagram and Mentzendorff over the years, as well as judging at the Moscow Wine Fair and the Shanghai International Wine Challenge.

His personal interests include cycling, running, travel, literature, card magic and film.

Rod Smith MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2009.

Follow Rod on Twitter @RivieraWineac