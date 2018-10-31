DWWA Regional Chair for North, Central & Eastern Europe: Caroline Gilby MW

Caroline Gilby MW is joint Regional Chair with Beth Willard for North, Central and Eastern Europe at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Caroline Gilby MW

An author, writer and consultant, Gilby specialises in Central and Eastern Europe and she has just published her first book “The Wines of Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova”.

Among other titles, she also contributes to Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book, The Oxford Companion to Wine and The World Atlas of Wine, and has previously written for Dorling Kindersley’s Wines of the World, The Wine Opus, and Tom Stevenson’s Wine Report.

Prior to her career as a writer, Gilby spent seven years as a senior wine buyer at Augustus Barnet off-licences, where she became the first major buyer to import Hungarian wines to the UK. She holds a doctorate in plant biology but abandoned life behind the microscope for a career in wine soon after winning the Decanter-Macallan Malt Whisky Taster of the Year Award.

A Master of Wine since 1992, she has been visiting and tasting the wines of Central and Eastern Europe for more than 25 years.

Visit Caroline’s website where she blogs about wine.