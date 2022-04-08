DWWA Judge Profile: Terry Kandylis

Terry Kandylis is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Terry Kandylis

Terry Kandylis was the UK Sommelier of the Year in 2016. He studied Physics in the University of Athens while working for some of the best restaurants in Greece and became more involved in the hospitality industry after falling in love with wine.

He completed the first 3 levels of WSET, under the guidance of the only MW in Greece. After moving to the UK, he began working for ‘The Fat Duck’. Terry completed the WSET Diploma and also passed the advanced level of the Court of Master Sommeliers exam and is currently preparing for his MS Diploma exams.

Kandylis then left The Fat Duck and accepted a role at The Ledbury where he became the Assistant Head Sommelier. After that, he joined the prestigious 67 Pall Mall private members club as their Head Sommelier.

Terry earned the title of the Best Sommelier in Greece in 2015 and represented Greece in the European Final in Vienna in 2017, where he managed to go through to the semi-finals.

