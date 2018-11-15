DWWA Regional Chair for Middle East & Asia: Poh Tiong Ch’ng

Poh Tiong Ch'ng is Regional Chair for Asia at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Poh Tiong Ch’ng

A lawyer by training, Poh Tiong Ch’ng published the world’s first Bordeaux guide in Chinese in 2000. He is also publisher and writer of www.chngpohtiong.com and www.champagnebordeaux.com and a wine columnist for WineLife of China.

Ch’ng also contributes to the China, Japan and India sections of Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book. For the last 20 years, he has been consultant to FairPrice, Singapore’s largest supermarket chain.

Ch’ng is also author of 100 Top Chinese Restaurants of the World.

Follow Poh Tiong on Twitter @chngpohtiong or visit his website.

