DWWA judge profile: Amanda Barnes

Amanda Barnes is an award-winning wine journalist and expert in South American wines and regions.

Based in Mendoza, Argentina, since 2009 she is a regular South America correspondent, critic and writer for Decanter and other international wine publications and competitions. She is also the author and editor of the South America Wine Guide, an online and print publication to Latin American wine regions and producers.

A multi-media journalist, Amanda works in print and digital communication and is experienced in writing, editing and video broadcasts.

Her creative work has been awarded by Born Digital Wine Awards, Millesima Blog Awards, Great Wine Capitals Best Of and Young Wine Writer of the Year. She has received a fellowship from the Wine Writers Symposium, a scholarship for the Wine Bloggers Conference, and the Geoffrey Roberts Award. She was also awarded the Peter Hampson Memorial Prize and the Derouet Jameson Prize for her outstanding results in the WSET Diploma.

Amanda has led masterclasses and hosted tastings internationally that range from wine dinners for private collectors through to a series of masterclasses at London Wine Fair and VINEXPO, Bordeaux

