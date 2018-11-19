DWWA Regional Chair Veneto: Richard Baudains

Richard Baudains is the Regional Chair for Veneto at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Richard Baudains

Baudains was born and bred in Jersey in the Channel Islands and trained to be a teacher of English as a foreign language.

After several years in various foreign climes, Baudains settled in Friuli-Venezia Giulia in Italy, having resided previously in the winemaking regions of Piedmont, Tuscany, Liguria and Trentino-Alto Adige.

Baudains wrote his first article for Decanter in 1989 and has been a regular contributor on Italian wines ever since.

His day job as director of a language school conveniently leaves him with time for a range of wine-related activities including writing for the Slow Wine guide, editing, translating, leading tastings and lecturing in wine journalism at the L’Università degli Studi di Scienze Gastronomiche.

Baudains was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

See more 2019 Regional Chairs