DWWA Regional Chair for Spain: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW is joint Regional Chair with Ferran Centelles for Spain at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW is joint Regional Chair for Spain at DWWA 2018 alongside Ferran Centelles.

He has studied around the world, including Spain, France, USA and Germany. He holds a degree in agro-food engineering and a masters in viticulture and oenology among his qualifications.

A columnist for magazines in Spain and Belgium, he works in four languages. He sits at the governing board of the Unión Española de Catadores (the Spanish wine tasters’ union), the board of the International Federation of Wine and Spirit Journalists and Writers, the wine committee of the Basque Culinary Centre, and acts as expert at the OIV (International Organisation of Vine and Wine).

He is a VIA Certified Italian Wine Ambassador, a member of Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino, and has been awarded the Spanish Command Order of Agricultural Merit.

See what Pedro is up to on Twitter @BallesterosMw