DWWA judge profile: Pierre Mansour

Pierre Mansour is a judge at the at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Pierre Mansour has worked in the wine trade for his entire career: starting in 1995 with the Antique Wine Company, followed by four years with wine merchant, Berry Bros & Rudd.

In 2000 Mansour joined The Wine Society to oversee tastings and events, before taking on the role of buyer in 2004, where he was responsible for sourcing from Champagne, Australia, New Zealand and North America and Spain.

In 2017 Mansour was appointed as Head of Buying at The Wine Society.

Pierre Mansour was first a DWWA judge in 2006.

