DWWA Regional Chair for South Africa: Fiona McDonald

Fiona McDonald is Regional Chair for South Africa at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019
Fiona McDonald is a trained news journalist who began her wine writing career when she helped a friend organise a wine show, which resulted in her writing a weekly wine column.
She spent eight years as editor of Wine magazine in Cape Town, playing a key role in documenting the changing face of South African wine – her tenure coincided with the industry’s post-apartheid era.
McDonald edits the magazine Cheers in South Africa, as well as contributing to a number of other publications.
She judges at global wine competitions and is also a member of the Platter’s South African wine guide tasting panel and writing team.
