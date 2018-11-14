DWWA Regional Chair for South Africa: Fiona McDonald

Fiona McDonald is Regional Chair for South Africa at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019

Fiona McDonald

Fiona McDonald is a trained news journalist who began her wine writing career when she helped a friend organise a wine show, which resulted in her writing a weekly wine column.

She spent eight years as editor of Wine magazine in Cape Town, playing a key role in documenting the changing face of South African wine – her tenure coincided with the industry’s post-apartheid era.

McDonald edits the magazine Cheers in South Africa, as well as contributing to a number of other publications.

She judges at global wine competitions and is also a member of the Platter’s South African wine guide tasting panel and writing team.

