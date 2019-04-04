DWWA judge profile: Wojciech Bońkowski

Wojciech Bońkowski is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Wojciech Bońkowski

Wojciech Bońkowski has written about wine in Polish and English since 1999. He authored Poland’s first wine book, The Wines of Europe (3 editions, 2003–8) and in 2012, launched leading wine website Winicjatywa.

Wojciech is very active educating Polish consumers in wine, tutoring tastings and wine classes as well as being a columnist for the general press and news website www.natemat.pl. He blogs in English at www.bonkowski.me where he also writes about tea, his other passion. In 2017 he launched Poland’s new printed wine magazine, Ferment.

He is the Italian correspondent for Tim Atkin MW’s www.timatkin.com and a regular contributor to Meininger’s Wine Business International. He currently serves as President of the Polish Wine Trade Association.

2016 was Wojciech Bońkowski’s first year as a DWWA judge.

Follow Wojciech on Twitter @polishwineguide