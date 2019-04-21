DWWA Regional Chair for USA: Ronan Sayburn MS

Ronan Sayburn MS steps into the role of Regional Chair for USA at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Ronan Sayburn MS

Ronan Sayburn MS will join the select group of DWWA Regional Chairs in 2019, as Regional Chair for the USA and Central America.

Ronan was born in Scarborough, North Yorkshire and has been involved in the wine business for nearly 20 years. His previous experience includes Le Manoir Aux Quat’ Saisons, Pied à Terre and wine merchant OW Loeb. He worked for the Gordon Ramsay group as Executive Head Sommelier for 8 years, mainly in the 3 Michelin star Royal Hospital Road plus created the wine lists and trained wine service teams for Claridge’s, the Connaught, the Savoy, Boxwood Café, Maze and several overseas operations.

Ronan frequently appears as a panel member for Decanter’s USA panel tastings.

He was also at the Greenhouse restaurant and the Director of Wines and Spirits for the Hotel du Vin group as well as being Head of Wines for the prestigious Dorchester Collection UK that consists of the Dorchester, Coworth Park and 45 Park Lane. He is a Master Sommelier, previous winner of the UK Sommelier of the Year competition and competed twice representing the UK in the European Sommelier Competition.

At present he holds the position of Chief Operatons Officer for the Court of Master Sommeliers European chapter. Currently he runs his own consultancy and wine training company – The RS Wine Academy, specialising in managing private portfolios, wine training to the trade and public and wine events. He is Head of Wine for a private member club in St James, specialising in fine wines, known as 67 Pall Mall, which has a collection of close to 5,000 references by the bottle and 500 wines by the glass. When not drinking wine Ronan runs marathons, can be found deep diving shipwrecks from the south coast of England or travelling the vineyards of the world.

Ronan Sayburn MS was first a DWWA judge in 2004.