DWWA Regional Chair for Canada: Barbara Philip MW

Barbara Philip MW is newly-appointed Regional Chair for Canada at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Barbara Philip MW

She is category manager at BC Liquor Stores in Canada and is responsible for selecting European wines for the chain of 197 stores.

Her career has included working as a sommelier and wine educator for many years, and she passed the MW in 2007.

In addition to her role at BC Liquor Stores, Philip also works as a freelance lecturer, radio columnist and wine judge through Barbariain Wine Consulting, a company she runs with her husband Iain.

Barbara Philip MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2008.

