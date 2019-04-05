DWWA judge profile: Simon Field MW

Simon Field MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Simon Field MW

Simon Field MW joined Berry Brothers & Rudd in 1998 and was with them for 20 years, having spent several misguided but lucrative years working as a chartered accountant in the City. During his time at BBR Simon was buying the Spanish and fortified ranges, and was also responsible for purchasing wines from Champagne, Languedoc-Roussillon, the Rhône Valley and the Loire Valley.

He gained his Master of Wine qualification in October 2002 and in 2015 was admitted into the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino.

Simon was first a judge at the DWWA in 2005.