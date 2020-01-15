DWWA Regional Chair for Northern Italy: Michael Garner

Michael Garner is Regional Chair for Northern Italy (excluding Piedmont & Veneto) at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Michael Garner

Michael Garner brings a wealth of experience to the role of Regional Chair for Northern Italy: he has worked in the wine business for forty years, mostly specialising in the wines of Italy.

He is the co-author of Barolo: Tar and Roses, taught for the WSET for many years and is a regular contributor to Decanter.

Michael is co-owner of Italian Wine Specialists Tria Wines with business partner Paul Merritt. His second book: Amarone and The Fine Wines of Verona was published in 2017, and a third is on its way.

Garner was first a DWWA judge in 2007. Having judged on the Italian panels at the DWWA for a number of years, Michael Garner will join the team of Regional Chairs in 2019, heading up the Northern Italy panel.

