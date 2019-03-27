Amarone: Riserva, single-vineyard or special-selection – panel tasting results

Producers were invited to submit examples of Amarone of their choice (see ‘Entry criteria’, below), and from the most recently released vintage. It was not surprising, therefore, to find 11 different vintages on show, from 2015 (the currently available ‘generic’ line from most wineries) back to a sole, brave example from distant 1998!

Four vintages accounted for nearly 75% of the wines: in descending order 2015 (25%), 2012 (22%), 2013 (14%) and 2011 (11%). Significantly, the top eight wines (92pts or above) featured six different vintages – a clear indication that vintage is not always quite such a key consideration with Amarone. While the winemaking process itself makes these sumptous and challenging wines tick, it should nonetheless be noted that no wines from the generally poor 2014 vintage managed to achieve our Highly Recommended rating.

Entry criteria: producers and UK agents were invited to submit their latest release Riserva, single-vineyard or special-selection Amarone della Valpolicella wines

The Wines