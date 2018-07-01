Masi Amarone: Comparing terroirs

Michaela Morris explores the differences between two of Masi's crus with tasting notes from four vintages spread across three decades...

To what extent can Amarone express terroir? That depends on your definition: when referring to Amarone, the ‘della Valpolicella’ – its region of origin – is typically dropped. Instead, it’s more commonly associated with the technique of drying grapes before vinification.

And surely no producer has invested more in studying this appassimento process than Masi. ‘Their technical and scientific research has benefitted the entire sector,’ said Veronafiere’s general director Giovanni Mantovani, as he introduced Masi’s 30th anniversary technical seminar at Vinitaly 2018.

